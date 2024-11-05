Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles.

Headlined by Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba and also starring Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit in the leading roles, the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released in cinemas on November 1 in the Diwali weekend. It clashed at the box office with Singham Again, which features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Salman Khan in a cameo.

In its first four days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had earned Rs 124 crore net in India and grossed Rs 187.75 crore respectively. On its fifth day, as per the early estimates from Sacnilk, the film added Rs 13 crore to its net domestic collections and thus, the movie has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office. But, the horror comedy has been seeing decline in its collections in the weekdays and will have to stay strong in its second weekend to earn over Rs 500 crore worldwide.

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee, Singham Again is helmed by Rohit Shetty. Bazmee's last release was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had collected Rs 260 crore worldwide in 2022. Shetty's last release was Cirkus, which failed to even recover its budget and was a massive box office flop two years back.

Both the big-budgeted movies are coincidentally threequels. Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018), and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021). Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the horror comedy franchise after Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

READ | Meet Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon's 19-year-old glamorous daughter, set to make her debut opposite Ajay Devgn's...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.