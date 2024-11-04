Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has grossed Rs 106 crore in India within its first three days

The clash between Rooh Baba and Manjulika has made a big splash at the box office. As reported, Kartik Aaryan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed the Rs100 crore mark in domestic revenue.

As per Sacnilk.com, directed by Anees Bazmee and released on November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has grossed Rs 106 crore in India within its first three days. On the third day, it earned Rs 33.5 crore, which is a slight decrease from Saturday's Rs 37 crore—an unexpected drop since Sunday is typically a strong day for box office earnings.

It opened strongly with Rs 35.5 crore and maintained a healthy 67.27 percent occupancy in theaters on Sunday. Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has received positive feedback from critics.

Amid the success of his latest movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan surprised fans on Sunday by visiting the famous Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai. Dressed in a cool checkered shirt, Kartik stood on top of his car holding a 'Housefull' sign as he beamed with a big smile. The actor was also seen posing for the cameras.

He was also seen interacting with a sea of fans who were thrilled to see him and also took selfies with them. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw particularly strong performances in major cinema chains, including PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, generating Rs 15.91 crore from these venues. This marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', setting a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future.

Speaking of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

(With inputs from ANI)

