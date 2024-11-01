Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan earned Rs 25.87 crore on its first day of release.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally been released today, facing off against Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned Rs 25.87 crore on its first day of release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the next horror comedy released after Stree 2, which became the biggest hit of 2024, breaking records and becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India ever.

Talking about the clash of two big releases, Anees Bazmee told DNA, "The clash is unavoidable. A persona can only control his/her film and not the other one. But, I feel such things won't used to happen earlier. Films used to release at the same time with a lot of understanding and love. Now with the media hype and fan clubs, thodi si gandagi aati hai (some dirt is always there), but we are positive people. I am really happy for everyone as they (Singham Again team) are all my friends. I really wish both movies become successful."

On being asked about comparison with Stree 2 and he replied, "I don't know, maybe comparisons would be made because both are horror comedies. But I feel even though both the movies belong to the same genre, they are two completely different films. They had a different kind of horror, we have a different kind of horror. The audiences can compare, but I don't think when a filmmaker decides to make a film, they always try to create something new and beyond such comparisons. I can only say that we are very proud that we have made a very good film."

