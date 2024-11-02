Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit's horror comedy failed to beat Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2.

Kartik Aaryan’s much-awaited horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa has finally hit the theatres. While the film took a great start at the box office, it has failed to beat the blockbuster horror comedy, Stree 2.

Stree 2 created waves at the box office, but the expectations were much lowered after the film’s box office collection. The horror comedy is Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opening day. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 35 crore at the box office, and even though it failed to beat Stee 2's day one haul (over Rs 51 crore) or Singham Again (Rs 43 crore), Kartik’s performance in the movie is being appreciated by the audience and the film has emerged to be his biggest opener ever.

The star-studded film, helmed by Anees Bzamee, also starred Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dikshit and Triptii Dimri in key roles. On the other hand, Singham Again, the third installment in the Singham series, features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 film opened to positive response from the audience and the critics. However, some even slammed the film for ‘dull humour.’

Talking about the clash with Singham Again, Kartik Aaryan said, “Diwali is such a big holiday that two films can run simultaneously in theatres. Singham Again is an action film, while ours is a horror comedy. It’s a rare and exciting moment to have two options on the same day. I think audiences are eagerly waiting for both.”

Kartik Aaryan in an interview with Zoom said that his film doesn’t need any “gimmicks”. He said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is complete with all set of actors who are already in the movie. Isme aur kuch humey gimmicks nahi karne ki zaroorat hai. Hume humari story, humare film mein both confidence hai (We don’t need any gimmicks. We are confident about the story and the movie).”

