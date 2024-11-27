As of Tuesday (November 27, 2024), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's total domestic collection stands at Rs 249.10 crore, as per reports.

Kartik Aaryan has been leading the box office charts with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, racing ahead of Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. The actor’s horror-comedy pulled more footfalls to the theatre than Rohit Shetty’s action-drama even in its fourth week of release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is just a crore away from achieving the Rs 250 crore milestone.

According to reports, Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned Rs 158.25 crore in its opening week, a Rs 58 crore collection in the following week. In the third week, the film minted Rs 23.3 crore, as per reports. On its fourth Friday, the film earned Rs 1.4 crore, followed by Rs 2.7 crore and Rs 3.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Its total domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 249.10 crore, with 10.42 per cent occupancy reported by Sacnilk on Tuesday.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw Kartik returning as Rooh Baba opposite new additions—Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit. Vidya Balan also made her comeback to the franchise with its third instalment. Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film was released in theatres on November 1, 2024.

On the other hand, Singham Again, featuring an ensemble cast including Ajay, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, is lagging at the box office game. Release on the same day as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film collected Rs 173 crore, Rs 47.5 crore and Rs 15.65 crore in its first, second and third week, respectively. Until Tuesday, the film’s total earnings stand at Rs 241.50 crore, a few crores to cross the Rs 250 mark at the box office. After its theatrical run, the film is all set to debut on the OTT platform to up its business. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 27, 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, on the other hand, will be available on Netflix after completing its dream box office run at the theatres.