Singham Again is helmed by Rohit Shetty and stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee and features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

The two biggest Bollywood releases of the year - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again - clashed with each other on November 1 during the Diwali weekend. Both movies have been running neck to neck at the box office since the first day. After 23 days, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has taken a lead over Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

As per the box office tracking portal Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned Rs 244 crore net in India, while Singham Again has collected Rs 239 crore net in India. Talking about their worldwide gross collections, Kartik Aaryan film has minted Rs 370 crore and Ajay Devgn film has amassed Rs 360 crore.

With Pushpa 2: The Rule set to release on December 5, it seems tough for both the films to touch the Rs 400-crore mark at the global box office. The pan-India film, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is highly-anticipated in the Hindi markets as well and is expected to set the box office on fire from its opening day itself.

Coming back to the Bollywood releases, Singham Again is helmed by Rohit Shetty and stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee and features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles.

Singham Again is the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018), and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021). Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the horror comedy franchise after Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.