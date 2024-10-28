Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will clash at the box office with the cop drama Singham Again.

Headlined by Kartik Aaryan and also featuring Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the leading roles, the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set for an epic box office clash with Singham Again on Diwali 2024. The Anees Bazmee-directed film began its advance booking on Sunday, October 27.

With just four days left for its release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has sold 17,000 tickets worth Rs 48 lakh at the domestic box office. Around 1030 screenings of the film has been scheduled. Gujarat has sold tickets worth Rs 12 lakh and Maharashtra is close behind with tickets sold worth Rs 11 lakh. Notably, the advance booking hasn't yet opened in the three national multiplex chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis.

The 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan, saw Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the leading roles. In 2022, Anees Bazmee made a standalone sequel called Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Now, Bazmee has made the threequel with Kartik reprising his role as Rooh Baba and the film also brings back Vidya Balan into the franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to hit the screens on November 1, along with Singham Again. The action thriller features Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

