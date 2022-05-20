Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film as 'complete entertainment package'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Twitter review/ Poster

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani left no stones unturned to promote one of the most-anticipated films of the year Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring the two stars in lead roles. And finally today (May 20), the film hit theatres amid much excitement and expectation among the audience to revisit the Bhool Bhulaiyaa world and yet experience a new story.

And it seems like Anees Bazmee, the film's director and the cast of Bhool Bhaulaiyaa 2 have managed to deliver what they promised - a funfilled ride with a perfect mix of horror and comedy, as fans, are hailing the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer to be a complete entertainment package.

Yes, the early reviews of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have started pouring in and it seems like the film has already passed the cine-goers test with flying colours as there's positive word of mouth and the reviews are raving.

"#MovieReview : #BHOOLBHULAIYAA2 fire it is complete entertainer and works due to the splendid combo of horror and comedy. everyone should watch the film. Rating: 4 out of 5," wrote a Twitter user.

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Review: Excellent. Rating: (3.5) Finally a good entertaining movie from bollywood with perfect combination of Horror & Comedy. #BB2 is a complete entertainment package…. Kartik aryan in a never before Avtaar....Paisa vasool #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review," wrote another.

"#OneWordReview…#BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review: SUPERHIT Rating: 3.5 #AneesBazmee gets it right yet again… #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is a big screen spectacle that blends adrenaline pumping horror, humour and music magnificently… #BB2 has the power and potential to emerge a Success," read a cine-goers Twitter review of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2– ENTERTAINING Rating– #BB2 is full OF COMEDY HORROR HUMOUR... @rajpalofficial PERFORMANCE IS TOO HILARIOUS & #Tabu ACTING NO doubt... #KartikAaryan has done good job but not upto the mark. #KiaraAdvani PERFORMANCE IS ALSO GOOD.. OVER–ALL FILM IS ENJOYABLE," tweeted yet another moviegoer.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is a family entertainer, that released in cinemas today (May 20).