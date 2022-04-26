Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer out: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer promises perfect blend of horror, comedy

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer out

The highly anticipated horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani this haunted comedy fest is all set to spook the audience on May 20 on the big screens. The movie also stars talented actors like Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

The trailer promises a perfect blend of horror and comedy, with lots of scares accompanied by heaps of laughter leaving the moviegoers excited and curious to know more.

The much-awaited trailer of the season shows the uber-cool Kartik in an entertainment-packed role. Kiara on the other hand seems impressive as she navigates between the roles of Reet and Manjulika. Tabu's intense acting is unmissable.

READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy will leave you in splits

Check out the trailer below:





Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20, 2022.