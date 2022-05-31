Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success party: Kartik Aaryan lifts Rajpal Yadav, Tabu stuns in black and white outfit

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, has already entered Rs 100 crore club and is all set to collect Rs 150 crore. People are loving the film for its humour, direction, and performances.

The film which featured Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav, is riding high on success. On Monday, the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was seen celebrating the film’s success. Videos and photos from the party went viral on social media. In one of the viral photos, Kartik can be seen lifting Rajpal Yadav.

Sharing the video on Instagram, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani wrote, “This is so cute #rajpalyadav #kartikaaryan #Tabu at the success bash of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.” In the clip, Tabu can also be seen posing for the cameras in a black and white outfit.

A few ago, as per BollywoodLife.com report, Kartik's usual fee was Rs 15-20 crore per film and the actor has increased his fee to Rs 35-40 crore after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Reacting to the same news piece, Kartik Aaryan rubbished this rumour in his own witty style.

Taking to his own Twitter account on Monday, May 30, Kartik wrote, "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi (tears of joy emoji) Baseless" calling the report completely baseless. The actor is known for his amazing sense of humour on-screen and this time, the actor showed it in real life too.

Earlier, congratulating Kartik on the film’s success, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and wrote, “Lots of congratulations and love to @TheAaryanKartik for wonderful success. Let your work speak and never forget to Ekla Chalo Re.”