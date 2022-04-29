Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan take auto-rikshaw ride, video goes viral

Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a horror-comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The makers recently launched the trailer of the forthcoming movie and within a few hours, the video garnered 50 million overall views and became one of the most loved trailers of the year.

The trailer rocketed off to a record-breaking start on the social media platforms, clearly showcasing how eager the audience is the watch the film. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer was not only liked by the fans but was also equally appreciated by the entertainment industry.

Currently, before the film hits theatres on May 20, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are touring Mumbai city to promote the upcoming film.

On Thursday, for the promotions Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Kiara Advani jumped into an auto-rickshaw to reach a venue. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a video of the two stars taking the auto ride, dressed to the nines from head to toe for their event.

Later, Kartik Aaryan shared the video on his Instagram Story and revealed that the auto-rickshaw driver was kind and as a sweet gesture, did not take any money from them. Kartik's Instagram Story read, "Sweet guy. Dropped us for free."

While Kartik was seen in a white shirt, blue denim teamed with a blazer, Kiara looked gorgeous in a sunshine yellow dress with a thigh-high slit. Have a look:



Praises have been pouring in for Kartik Aaryan ever since the trailer of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 was released on Tuesday morning.

The three-minute-long trailer begins with a haunting track and a warning from Tabu that Manjulika is back after 15 years. Then enters Kartik who claims that he can see dead people. Kiara Advani also marked her presence in the trailer and she is the new Manjulika of Bhool Bhulaiya world.

The glimpses of Kartik, Tabu and Kiara's performances have left netizens in splits. "Super entertaining," a social media user commented."Hahahaha...this is so humorous," another one wrote. Helmed by Anees Azmee, the film is the second instalment of the popular 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Rajpal Yadav, who featured in the original film, is also a part of the new version.