Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan to star in Kabir Khan-Sajid Nadiadwala's next film

Kartik Aaryan-Sajid Nadiadwala-Kabir Khan

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off an exciting casting coup yet again, as he is all set to kickstart his next big project featuring the nation's heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The untitled project will be jointly produced with and directed by Kabir Khan.

While the untitled project will bring Sajid and Kabir together once again, it will be interesting to see the hit filmmaker direct Kartik Aaryan for the first time, in a never seen avatar.

Check out the announcement

Happy to announce our next, directed & jointly produced by @kabirkhankk starring @TheAaryanKartik. Going on floors early next year



Marking the coming together of #SajidNadiadwala, #KabirKhan & #KartikAaryan. This big scale spectacle is based on a true story!@WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/WyJSz3XB5C — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) July 18, 2022

Interestingly, this is Kartik’s first big announcement after the mega success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the superstar now gets director Kabir Khan, who has made blockbusters including Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Also, Kabir collaborates with Sajid Nadiadwala for the second time.

Though the details of the project have been kept under the wraps, it is said to be a massive entertainer on a large scale production and based on a true story, something that the audience would have never witnessed before and the announcement of the three giants collaborating together has certainly piqued huge curiosity amongst the movie buffs.

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada. His next will battle it out with Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Aaryan's upcoming film was originally scheduled to release in November. But now, the film has been postponed to next year's Valentine's Day weekend, February 10, 2023.

On the same date, Karan Johar marks his return as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the leads. Dharma production had announced the official release date months back, and now Kartik has made that weekend more interesting with his film. Apart from Shehzada, Kartik will also be seen in Freddy, and Hansal Mehta's Captain India.