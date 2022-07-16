Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan's gesture with paparazzi wins netizens, users call him 'golden heart'

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is known for 'keeping it real,' and he loves to maintain a great camaraderie with the paparazzi. Recently, Kartik attended a style night awards, and before heading towards the event, he posed for the paparazzi. A few moments later, Tamanaah walked the red carpet, and they bumped into each other. The Baahubali actress praised Kartik before paps, and said, "Aag laga di na?" The photographers asked them to pose together, and they acknowledged their request.

Before Kartik marched towards the main event, he had a spontaneous moment with photographers. Kartik sat in the media row, with photographers and happily posed for them.

As soon as the video surfaced, die-hard Kartik fans praised the actor's gesture and called him down-to-earth. A user asserted, "No Koffee for him?" Another user asserted, "Down to Earth." One of the users asserted, "Golden heart...and smartest too." Another user asserted, "Love the way he interacts with paparazzi." A user asserted, "Soooo cute." Another user asserted, "Rooh baba...slaying." One of the users asserted, "Both are kind hearted."

There's no denying that Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been a massive success. The film's day 1 box office collection turned out to be the biggest opener for Kartik with the film grossing over Rs 250 crore worldwide. In fact, the film's success came at a time when the industry was in much need of a hit after a series of box office flops from the Hindi film industry. Weeks after the film's theatrical release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 received a tremendous response when it was dropped on OTT. And throughout, needless to say, Kartik has been relentlessly promoting his film and urging the audience to watch it. On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, and Captain India.