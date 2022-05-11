Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan opens up on going through ‘humiliation and rejections'

Credit: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan is one of the cutest actors in Bollywood. With so many hits, the actor is now a superstar and has a huge fan following. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his stardom and success. While speaking to News18.com, he mentioned that he feels blessed and great ‘to be in this position’ and he really wishes to become the number one actor as he has worked really hard to be where he is today. He also said that number 2 is not an option for him as he has a goal in his mind and he is working towards it.

Kartik stated it’s a very big thing if a filmmaker starts keeping you in mind with a script, especially when you are an outsider. You will feel great when you hear such things.

The actor revealed that he went through a lot of humiliation when he was struggling for his acting career. He revealed, “I have seen a lot of struggle. I stayed in a small room with 12 roommates, I have travelled in local trains for long hours to go for auditions, used to change at railway stations for auditions, and have gone through a lot of humiliation and rejections. There was a time when I just wanted to be a part of any movie. Today, I am getting to make choices of films that I want to be a part of. And, I am glad that the films that I am selecting are pretty much working. So this gives me immense confidence. Of course, the pressure will always be there and I take it in a positive stride. I feel it is good to have that pressure to some extent as it pushes you to work harder and just propels you to be more successful. Today, when I look back I feel really proud that my struggles have paid off."