Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan responds to being called 'king' after Shah Rukh Khan

Kartik Aaryan/File photo

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been basking in the success of his latest outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has breached the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

After having delivered consecutive hits, Kartik was recently hailed as 'king', a term which has been largely used for superstar Shah Rukh Khan. SRK is often referred to as King Khan and Badshah of Bollywood and his name is synonymous with the sobriquets.

In a recent interview, when Kartik Aaryan was does he look at titles given to celebrities and those that are given to him, the actor responded and said that though different titles keep on coming, it is the love of the people that should stay.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Dhamaka actor Kartik Aaryan said, "I don't know about the importance but whenever I get these titles, of course, I feel good at first. I don't think I want to accept the term king. I still have a long way to go, so it's early to say that. I'll take prince. I am joking. I think I'm just happy with all the love that first started coming after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety success or after Pyaar Ka Punchnama and now after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2."

Kartik narrated an incident where he witnessed the immense love people have for him. Sharing an incident of a huge crowd in a mall that waited to meet him during Bhool Bhulaiyaa promotions, Kartik continued, "We were late for around six hours since interviews went on for a long time. But I don't think I have seen a bigger crowd and they waited for six hours. We were supposed to reach at 4 pm but we reached at 10 pm. No one is allowed inside the mall after 9 pm but it felt like the entire world was there just to meet us...People were singing, enjoying, happy and that feeling is above these titles. I think titles will come and go but the love should stay."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released on May 20, is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa that starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles.