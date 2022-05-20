Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: OG star Akshay Kumar reacts on Kartik Aaryan's film

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2- Akshay Kumar

Kartik Aaryan has brought a sign of relief with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror-comedy opened up with favourable reviews and now the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa star Akshay Kumar has reacted to the sequel. Kumar was the leading star of the 2007 blockbuster and when the sequel was announced, the initial response to Kartik was mixed. People missed Kumar and they were sceptical about the new cast. However, now Kumar has reacted to Anees Bazmee's film.

While promoting his upcoming historic drama Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. During the interview, when he was asked about the film, Akshay supported Kartik's attempt and said, "Maine nahi dekhi hai film. But yes, I do know the story about it, and I am going to watch it soon." When the sequel of the film was announced, a lot of netizens expressed their discontent about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on social media.

Akshay Kumar also expressed his view on online criticism, and trolling. Kumar added that one needs to learn to overcome this faceless criticism before they start controlling you. Kumar said, "I don't get affected by it (trolling and criticism), I just go ahead. I do what I have to do. I think everybody has to learn the technique, otherwise social media will start ruling you. You have to learn the technique of being honest with yourself. Stop worrying about people's criticism, you should believe in yourself that you have done a good film with honesty."

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav in primary roles. As far as Prithviraj is concerned, Kumar's film stars an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manushi Chhillar with Kumar in pivotal roles. Prithviraj will release in big screens on June 3.