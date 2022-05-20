Headlines

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani's rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra reviews her film

Sidharth Malhorta reviewed his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani's horror-comedy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 20, 2022, 08:25 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has opened up with favourable reviews, and the actress rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra also supported the film. Sidharth attended the star-studded premiere of the horror-comedy yesterday, and he lent his support to the film by reviewing it. 

Sidharth shared his thoughts on his Instagram and posted the film's still with a few words of praise that says, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got laughter, thrills and entertainment. Kudos and best wishes to @kiaraaliaadvani (smiley emoji), @aneesbazmee @kartikaaryan @muradkhetani and team. Kill it."

Of late, breakup rumours of Bollywood couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had been gain momentum. Although both Sidharth and Kiara have neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours, there has been a strong buzz in B-town about the two being together with their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah adding fuel to the fire. In such a scenario, the rumours around their breakup shook up their followers.

However, dismissing all breakup rumours at once and making a statement that they are still together, ahead of the release of rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sidharth was seen attending the film's screening in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sidharth even posed for the paps as he arrived for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening. However, Kiara and Sidharth did not pose for the paps together. Meanwhile, a video of Sidharth speaking with Kiara at the screening, hugging her and holding her hand while bidding her goodbye at the end of the event, has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth has films like Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God in the pipeline. Kiara Advani has Govinda Naam Mera and Jug Jugg Jeeyo scheduled to release in the later part of the year.
 

