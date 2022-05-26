Headlines

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra shares her look for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s 90s themed sangeet

High-level panel on simultaneous elections holds first meeting in Delhi

'Dekhne ka nazariya change hua': Shantanu Maheshwari on makers taking him seriously as actor after Gangubai Kathiawadi

This National Award-winning actress sold coffee at petrol station for Rs 30 per day, tried to take her life twice

'He treated us with...': Kangana Ranaut wishes to collaborate with Prabhas for Ek Niranjan 2, calls him 'great host'

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

10 morning habits to speed up your weight loss journey

Benefits of eating kidney beans (rajma) other than diabetes, weight loss

10 Mother animals that eat their own babies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's fans groove to film's title track in theatre, video goes viral

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan shared his fans video from cinema hall, and it become viral instantly.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 26, 2022, 08:04 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan's latest released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has entertained the audience in a big way. His fans are celebrating the movie, and two of her die-hard fans have even made a viral reel from the cinema hall. In a trending video, we can see two girls dancing to Kartik's hookstep from the popular title song Hare Ram, Hare Krishna while the film was screened at the cinema hall. 

Viral Bhayani posted the reel with the caption that says, "@kartikaaryan fever takes over fans with his ZigZag in theatres as well as they groove along with the #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 title track playing on screen!" 

Kartik Aaryan saw the video, and he instantly shared on his Instagram and appriciated their effort by saying, "Love you guys." Aaryan's latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 not only turned out to be the actor's biggest opening weekend film as it has raked in Rs 55.96 crore at the box office, but it also put an end to Bollywood's dry spell at the box office, which saw only two other Hindi films doing impressive business -- Alia Bhatt's February release Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files in March. And even after six days of its theatrical release, Kartik Aaryan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to cast its spell on cine-goers. While the film raked in Rs 8.51 crore on Wednesday, the total India box office collection of the film currently stands at Rs 84.78 crores. 

READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan's film continues dream run, mints Rs 84.78 crore

The film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu, follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

