Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's fans groove to film's title track in theatre, video goes viral

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan shared his fans video from cinema hall, and it become viral instantly.

Kartik Aaryan's latest released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has entertained the audience in a big way. His fans are celebrating the movie, and two of her die-hard fans have even made a viral reel from the cinema hall. In a trending video, we can see two girls dancing to Kartik's hookstep from the popular title song Hare Ram, Hare Krishna while the film was screened at the cinema hall.

Viral Bhayani posted the reel with the caption that says, "@kartikaaryan fever takes over fans with his ZigZag in theatres as well as they groove along with the #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 title track playing on screen!"

Here's the video

Kartik Aaryan saw the video, and he instantly shared on his Instagram and appriciated their effort by saying, "Love you guys." Aaryan's latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 not only turned out to be the actor's biggest opening weekend film as it has raked in Rs 55.96 crore at the box office, but it also put an end to Bollywood's dry spell at the box office, which saw only two other Hindi films doing impressive business -- Alia Bhatt's February release Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files in March. And even after six days of its theatrical release, Kartik Aaryan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to cast its spell on cine-goers. While the film raked in Rs 8.51 crore on Wednesday, the total India box office collection of the film currently stands at Rs 84.78 crores.

The film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu, follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.