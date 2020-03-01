'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani strike a romantic pose surrounded by ghosts

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to release on July 31, 2020.

Ever since the sequel for Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa was announced, it has got audiences excited about what is in store for them. As a treat to his fans, Kartik Aaryan who is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur shared a candid picture with Kiara Advani from the sets of the film where the two can be seen striking a pose surrounded by several crew women with their hair covering their faces.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram page, Kartik captioned it saying, "Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao, Ki Chudail bhi na dikhein #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 (Don’t be so blinded in love that you are even unable to see a ghost)."

From what we understand from the picture, it is clear that the two actors are busy shooting for a romantic sequence for the film. For the sequel to the original film released in 2007, directed by Priyadarshan, Kartik has stepped into Akshay's shoes. The first instalment of the film also featured Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Vikram Gokhale.

Apart from Kartik and Kiara, Tabu is the latest actor to join the film cast. Director Anees Bazmee had recently revealed that Tabu will feature in the recreated version of "Ami je tomar", picturised on Vidya Balan in the original. "I attempt to present Tabu in a different avatar, something which the audience has not seen before. She is a wonderful actor and she can do anything," he said.

The film is all set to release on July 31, 2020.