Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhaakad see good advance booking trend

These days, Bollywood films fail to bring audience and box office numbers. Films like Runway 24 failed to grab attention, however, it seems that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad may get some box office numbers as they have managed to grab attention from their trailers.

Kangana Ranaut’s film Dhaakad and Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have shown good advance booking in metros and tier-one cities. There are predictions that both the films will at least earn 14 crores by the end of the first week together.

According to Bollywood Life, trade analyst Johinder Tuteja tweeted that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 may surpass Gangubai Kathiawadi which starred Alia Bhatt.

For the uninitiated, the Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007 which featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja as the three main leads. The 2007 film was itself a remake of the 1993 blockbuster Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu starring Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Shobana.

Last week, Kangana Ranaut, dropped the teaser of Dhaakad on Instagram. While sharing the teaser, she revealed her action avatars. While speaking to PTI, the actress said, "I enjoyed the love and admiration that came my way for the way I pulled off the action scenes in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense."

Soham Rockstar Entertainment presents Dhaakad which is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced in association with Zee Studios, Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. It’s a Zee Studios Worldwide release on May 20, 2022.