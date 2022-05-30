Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan hikes fee after film's box office success

Credit: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released on May 20, has earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. Netizens are praising the actor and entire team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film directed by Anees Bazmee.

According to the latest media report, Kartik Aaryan has decided to hike his fee after the film’s box office success. According to the Bollywood Life report, the actor was reportedly charging Rs 15-20 crore per movie. Now the actor will charge Rs 35-40 crore per film. Well! It’s not wrong if we say that the actor has worked really hard and he deserves it.

The Anees Bazmee directorial has become Kartik's second film to hit a century at the box office after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the 2018 comedy film that starred Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh in the lead roles along with Dhamaka star. It had collected approximately Rs 152 crore at the box office and thus, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 might turn out to Kartik's biggest box office success.

As per the box office tracking website sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 10.40 crores on its second Saturday taking the total collections to Rs 108.97 crore making it the third Hindi film of 2022 after Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi to hit a century at the box office.

Earlier on Saturday, May 28, Taran Adarsh had tweeted the film's box office figures till Friday and had written, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 marches ahead gloriously, unaffected by the new opponents... Expect bigger numbers over the weekend... Will hit Rs 100 cr today [second Sat]... #KartikAaryan's second film to hit century, after #SKTKS... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr. Total: ₹ 98.57 cr. #India biz."

Apart from Kartik, Kiara, and Tabu, the film stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma who amp up the humour quotient of the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles.