Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Karan Johar gets trolled as Kartik Aaryan starrer rides high on success

Credit: Karan Johar-Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror-comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the leading roles, has earned 66.71 crore just in the four days. Bollywood stars are praising the cast for the success of the film.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and praised the Kartik. He tweeted, “Lots of congratulations and love to @TheAaryanKartik for wonderful success. Let your work speak and never forget to Ekla Chalo Re.”

Lots of congratulations and love to @TheAaryanKartik for wonderful success. Let your work speak and never forget to Ekla Chalo Re. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 21, 2022

In the comment box, netizens trolled Karan Johar as everyone is praising Kartik Aaryan. One of them wrote, “Karan johar crying in corner.. usne nikala tha na kartik ko..”

Karan johar crying in corner.. usne nikala tha na kartik ko.. — Devendra Singh (@Devendr) May 21, 2022

The second one mentioned, “Karan Johar khud dubara kam Karega Kartik ke saath yaha sab business hai jo hit hai vo fit hai.”

Karan Johar khud dubara kam Karega Kartik ke saath yaha sab business hai jo hit hai vo fit hai — May 22, 2022

The third one mentioned, “toh accha hai naa bhai usko bande ki success ke aage jhukna hoga esse better baat kya hai.”

Toh accha hai naa bhai usko bande ki success ke aage jhukna hoga esse better baat kya hai.. — Devendra Singh May 22, 2022

For the unversed, news of Kartik Aaryan getting ousted from Karan Johar produced Dostana 2 surfaced last year. Later, Dharma Productions announced that they will be recasting Dostana 2 due to professional circumstances, creative differences. However, both Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan refrained from saying anything on the matter.

Read-Kartik Aaryan talks about comparisons with Akshay Kumar after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

While speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor said, “a lot of times you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’ But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don’t belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that as long as you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected, and that’s the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, it doesn’t matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself.”

As per the media reports, Karan removed him from the film because of his unprofessional behaviour. The reports also suggested that he had an ugly fight with co-star Janhvi Kapoor because of which their friendship ended in January, they both are not on talking terms. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.