Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: I want to be number one, says Kartik Aaryan on film's success

As Kartik Aaryan refuses to slow down in earnings for his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has delivered the First Blockbuster of Bollywood post-pandemic after already making it the biggest weekend opener of the year.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is raging at the box office unlike any other film since the pandemic and is very close to crossing the 175-crore mark as well. Taking to his social media, Kartik reshared a comment from a trade analyst talking about how his film is going steady as ever, performing like the pre-pandemic times as it has earned a total of 173.78 crores within week 4.

Being his quirky self, Kartik captioned it writing, "Ab 175 wali Smile surely aane wali hai

#JhoomRahaHoon "

Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the young superstar has clearly catapulted to the top league of actors after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year, and the only Hindi blockbuster since the pandemic which is still going stronger than ever in the theatres.

Talking about the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to a leading magazine Kartik shares “With every project, people should say ‘he’s outdone himself compared to the last one’. With the success of BB2, reading [head] lines like ‘Rise of a Superstar’ or the ‘Era of Kartik Aaryan’ make me proud, but they also ground me. It’s a long journey, so I have to update myself. I want to be number one, and I will reach that goal.”

His film seems to be going stronger than any other even in its third week as it has crossed 200 cr worldwide and is inching towards a 175 cr collection in India leaving behind any Hindi film that has been released this year.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 raging at the box office, Kartik next has Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his pipeline.