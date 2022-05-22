Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee on not casting Akshay Kumar: 'He is too big for these small things'

Anees Bazmee/Instagram

Released in cinemas on May 20, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the leading roles, is off to a flying start at the box office as the horror comedy has collected Rs 14.11 crore on its opening days and emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022 and also, the biggest opener for its leading star Kartik.

The Anees Bazmee directorial is the spiritual sequel to Priyadarshan's cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja as the three main leads. Now, the filmmaker has opened up on why the Prithviraj star is not a part of the sequel saying Akshay is 'too big for these small things'.

In an interview with IndianExpress.com, Anees said, "Akshay is too big for these small things. Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced, and he knows that he is not replaced in this film. Akshay has a great body of work over 25 years. Akshay is doing comedy, he is dancing, he is doing action, he is doing everything, he is getting offered the kind of films he wants. So, it is a very small thing for him to do or not do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2."

The director added that if their story would have permitted Akshay to feature in the film, the actor would have surely done it. He even talked about his relationship with the actor saying they both share a great rapport after having directed Akshay in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome, and Singh Is King. Anees concluded by mentioning that he would love to work with the actor again.



Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the 2007 film was itself a remake of the 1993 Malayalam superhit Manichitrathazhu starring Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Shobana.