Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer set to earn Rs 150 crore

Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 shows no signs of slowing down. The film, which was released in theatres with Kangana Ranaut's action thriller Dhaakad on May 20, has been a hit from the start. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav, is expected to gross around Rs 150 crore.

Confirming the same, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is rock-steady... Will cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 3... The journey ahead - ₹ 175 cr - depends on how the multiple new releases affect its dream run... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr, Wed 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 137.54 cr. #India biz.”

He even mentioned that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has an outside chance of touching the Rs 175 crore mark at the box office, though it seems a bit unlikely considering three biggies are set to release this Friday - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, Kamal Haasan's Vikram, and Adivi Sesh's Major.

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 EXCELS in Weekend 2... SOLID GAINS on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #IPLFinals] indicates it should cross ₹ 150 cr, with an outside chance of touching ₹ 175 cr... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr. Total: ₹ 122.69 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT", Taran's tweet read.

A report in BollywoodLife.com stated that Kartik's usual fee was Rs 15-20 crore per film and the actor has increased his fee to Rs 35-40 crore after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Reacting to the same news piece, Kartik Aaryan rubbished this rumour in his own witty style.



Taking to his own Twitter account on Monday, May 30, Kartik wrote, "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi (tears of joy emoji) Baseless" calling the report completely baseless. The actor is known for his amazing sense of humour on-screen and this time, the actor showed it in real life too.