Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer continues its successful run, mints Rs 128 crore

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, has earned good box office numbers. The film, which features Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav, collected around Rs 2.50 crore on Monday.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film is performing well and has earned Rs 5.50 crore on Monday, taking it to a total net collection of more than 128 crores just in 11 days. After Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files, the film is only 3rd hit in the year 2022.

On Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that the horror-comedy, also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, has shown tremendous growth in its second weekend and has collected Rs 122.69 crore within ten days of its release till May 29.

He even mentioned that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has an outside chance of touching the Rs 175 crore mark at the box office, though it seems a bit unlikely considering three biggies are set to release this Friday - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, Kamal Haasan's Vikram, and Adivi Sesh's Major.

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 EXCELS in Weekend 2... SOLID GAINS on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #IPLFinals] indicates it should cross ₹ 150 cr, with an outside chance of touching ₹ 175 cr... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr. Total: ₹ 122.69 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT", Taran's tweet read.

A report in BollywoodLife.com stated that Kartik's usual fee was Rs 15-20 crore per film and the actor has increased his fee to Rs 35-40 crore after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Reacting to the same news piece, Kartik Aaryan rubbished this rumour in his own witty style.

Taking to his own Twitter account on Monday, May 30, Kartik wrote, "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi (tears of joy emoji) Baseless" calling the report completely baseless. The actor is known for his amazing sense of humour on-screen and this time, the actor showed it in real life too.