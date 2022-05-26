Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan's film continues dream run, mints Rs 84.78 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 6/File photo

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan's latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 not only turned out to be the actor's biggest opening weekend film as it has raked in Rs 55.96 crore at the box office, it also put an end to Bollywood's dry spell at the box office, which saw only two other Hindi films doing impressive business -- Alia Bhatt's February release Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files in March.

And even after six days of its theatrical release, Kartik Aaryan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to cast its spell on cine-goers. While the film raked in Rs 8.51 crore on Wednesday, the total India box office collection of the film currently stands at Rs 84.78 crores.

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to spell magic... SUPERB TRENDING on weekdays... This one is not going to slow down soon... All set for ₹ 92 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr, Wed 8.51 cr. Total: ₹ 84.78 cr. #India biz.," wrote trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, made Rs 14.11 crore on Day 1, Rs 18.34 crore on Day 2 and on Day 3 it made Rs. 23.51 crore. On Day 4, the film earned Rs 10.75 cr and on Day 5 it minted Rs 9.56, as per Taran's tweet.

In a separate twteet, noting the Wednesday (day 6) box office collection of other Hindi films released this year, Taran wrote on Twitter, "Day 6 [Wednesday] Biz: TOP 3 SCORERS IN 2022...

1. #TheKashmirFiles: ₹ 19.05 cr

2. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2: ₹ 8.51 cr

3. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 6.21 cr

#Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz."

The film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu, follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.