Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 9: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2/File photo

The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the main leads, continues its glorious run at the box office and has now entered the Rs 100 crore club. The film has been running successfully in theatres due to strong word-of-mouth and the nostalgia factor of the 2007 cult comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

As per the box office tracking website sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 10.40 crores on its second Saturday taking the total collections to Rs 108.97 crore making it the third Hindi film of 2022 after Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi to hit a century at the box office.

The film is being loved by the audience for its humour, direction, performances, plot, and especially the title track in which Kartik is seen flowing on the ZigZag hook step. Recently, a video went viral in which two girls were seen dancing to Hare Krishna Hare Ram refrain as the end credits rolled behind their back in the theatre.



READ | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's fans groove to film's title track in theatre, video goes viral

The Anees Bazmee directorial has become Kartik's second film to hit a century at the box office after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the 2018 comedy film that starred Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh in the lead roles along with Dhamaka star. It had collected approximately Rs 152 crore at the box office and thus, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 might turn out to Kartik's biggest box office success.

Earlier on Saturday, May 28, Taran Adarsh had tweeted the film's box office figures till Friday and had written, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 marches ahead gloriously, unaffected by the new opponents... Expect bigger numbers over the weekend... Will hit Rs 100 cr today [second Sat]... #KartikAaryan's second film to hit century, after #SKTKS... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr. Total: ₹ 98.57 cr. #India biz."

Apart from Kartik, Kiara, and Tabu, the film stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma who amp up the humour quotient of the film.