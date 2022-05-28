Headlines

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 8: Kartik Aaryan's film all set to enter Rs 100 crore club

Kartik Aaryan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 6.52 crore on Friday, will cross Rs 100 crore today.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 29, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

Kartik Aaryan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to enter Rs 100 crore club, the film is riding high on success. The film has earned Rs 6.52 crore on Friday, will cross Rs 100 crore today.

Sharing the box office number, film analyst Tarah Adarsh wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 marches ahead gloriously, unaffected by the new opponents... Expect bigger numbers over the weekend... Will hit  cr today [second Sat]... #KartikAaryan's second film to hit century, after #SKTKS... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr. Total: ₹ 98.57 cr. #India biz."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Check out the day-wise collection

Day 1 - ₹ 14.11 CR.
Day 2 - ₹ 18.34 CR.
Day 3 - ₹ 23.51 CR.
Day 4 - ₹ 10.75 CR.
Day 5 - ₹ 9.56 CR.
Day 6 - ₹ 8.71 CR.
Day 7 - ₹ 7.27 CR.
Day 8-  ₹6.52 CR.

Total- 98.57 CR.

On the weekend of his release, Kartik Aaryan was seen crowded amongst a sea of fans outside Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai when he visited the theatre to meet his fans. He also ran out on a bike to another screening at a theatre in Juhu to interact with more fans and immediately went back to Gaiety in an auto and surprised the audience at the end of a houseful show as he came in front of the screen and performed his hook step while it played on the screen.

Talking about the same, Kartik Aaryan shares, "Whatever I am today, its because of all the love and support that my fans have given to me. So when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got such a massive response, they were the first ones I wanted to celebrate it with."

He added, "I have always said it before that I am a fan-made star, so it was impossible for me to celebrate my big success without them. I cannot express how overwhelming that feeling is when you are amidst the masses and there is overpouring of love. So I try my best to give that back to them when I can."

