Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan's film continues its successful run, mints Rs 76.27 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2/File photo

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu as the three main leads, continues to enjoy its successful run at the box office as the Anees Bazmee directorial has earned Rs 76.27 crores till Tuesday, May 24 after releasing on May 20. The horror-comedy is being loved by the audience for its entertaining mix of horror and comedy.

Sharing the box office numbers on his Twitter account, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 springs a BIG SURPRISE on Day 5 as it almost nears double digits... Mass circuits are EXCELLENT, driving its biz... Should cross Rs 100 cr in Weekend 2... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr. Total: ₹ 76.27 cr. #India biz."

On the weekend of his release, Kartik Aaryan was seen crowded amongst a sea of fans outside Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai when he visited the theatre to meet his fans. He also ran out on a bike to another screening at a theatre in Juhu to interact with more fans and immediately went back to Gaiety in an auto and surprised the audience at the end of a houseful show as he came in front of the screen and performed his hook step while it played on the screen.



Talking about the same, Kartik Aaryan shares, "Whatever I am today, its because of all the love and support that my fans have given to me. So when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got such a massive response, they were the first ones I wanted to celebrate it with."

He adds, "I have always said it before that I am a fan-made star, so it was impossible for me to celebrate my big success without them. I cannot express how overwhelming that feeling is when you are amidst the masses and there is overpouring of love. So I try my best to give that back to them when I can."