Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 27: Kartik Aaryan's film is unstoppable, mints Rs 175.02 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 27: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav is unstoppable at the box office. It wouldn't be wrong to say that amid debate over Hindi films not working at the box office, Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 -- which has emerged as a box office winner, must get the credit for ending the dry spell Bollywood has had of late with flops like Samrat Prithviraj, Runway 34, Heropanti 2, among others. Notedly, very few Hindi films have managed to put up good numbers at the box office in recent times except for the runaway success of The Kashmir Files.

Anees Bazmee-directed film, which was released on May 20, collected has finally breached the Rs 175 crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adar took to his Instagram handle to dish out day-wise details of how much Kartik's film had collected in its fourth week at the box office, mentioning that the move had breached the Rs 175 crore mark. "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 crosses ₹ 175 cr [Wed, Day 27]... Is now a certified BLOCKBUSTER... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.29 cr, Wed 1.26 cr. Total: ₹ 175.02 cr. #India biz.," Taran wrote.

The Kartik Aaryan starrer collected Rs 1.29 crore on its 26th day (Tuesday) and finally on Wednesday, the film minted Rs 1.26 crore to surpass the Rs 175 crore mark.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 crosses ₹ 175 cr [Wed, Day 27]... Is now a certified BLOCKBUSTER... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.29 cr, Wed 1.26 cr. Total: ₹ 175.02 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/NbKQI3L1kn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2022



Post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has clearly catapulted to the top league of actors after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year, and the only Hindi blockbuster since the pandemic which is still going stronger than ever in the theatres.

Meanwhile, talking about the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik told a leading publication, "With every project, people should say 'he's outdone himself compared to the last one'. With the success of BB2, reading [head] lines like 'Rise of a Superstar' or the 'Era of Kartik Aaryan' makes me proud, but they also ground me. It's a long journey, so I have to update myself. I want to be number one, and I will reach that goal."



Kartik also has films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.