Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 26: Kartik Aaryan's film remains steady, mints Rs 173.76 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 26: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav, continues to be super steady and has emerged as a box office winner, raking in Rs 173.76 crore in India so far. The film, which was released on May 20, is still drawing the audience to the theatres even in its fourth week. The Kartik Aaryan starrer collected Rs 1.29 crore on its 26th day bailing Bollywood out of troubled waters as very few Hindi films have managed to put up good numbers at the box office in recent times except for the runaway success of The Kashmir Files.

Senior film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday shared the Kartik Aaryan-starrer film's collection in his tweet. "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is super-steady... Is performing like the pre-pandemic times, which is creditworthy... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.29 cr. Total: ₹ 173.76 cr. #India biz.," he wrote.

But, calling the film's success a surprise won't be right as the independent trade analyst Sumit Kadel furnishes different reasons behind the film's phenomenal success. For starters as per Sumit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 "is a well-made horror-comedy". It belongs to the genre that has been gaining momentum and has amassed a considerable fan following in India given the unprecedented success of films like Stree and Go Goa Gone.

Sumit further shares that the audience has been craving big screen entertainers like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 post the pandemic. Viewers are mostly interested in watching escapist cinema in theatres as "high on content films are getting bombed at the box office", as per him.

The legacy of its first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa which came out in 2007, gave Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 an early thrust akin to nitro boost on the box office race track.

And finally, Sumit credits Kartik's growing fandom and stardom behind the impressive performance of the film as he says, "Kartik Aaryan's stardom came into play. He is quite popular among youth and family audiences."

Youth because of films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and family audience because of films like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh remake.

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to grow, it has cut down the vital oxygen supply of the recent Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj as the latter has been washed off at the box office in front of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, trilingual film Major and the Kamal Haasan-starrer pan-India film Vikram.