Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 24: Kartik Aaryan's film mints Rs 171.17 crore, check week-wise earnings

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently busy basking in the glory of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2's massive success, has been the talk of the tinsel town for quite some time now. His film has been hailed as the saviour that ended the Hindi film industry's dry spell at the box office. And even after 23 days of its run at the theatres, the Kartik Aaryan starrer continues to mint money despite new releases such as Samrat Prithviraj, Vikram and Major.

Now in its fifth week at the theatres, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been going strong ever since its release on May 20. At the end of its fourth week, the film earned Rs 171.17 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also noted the weekend numbers for the film in its fourth week. "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to surprise [the industry] and silence [the detractors] with its super run, week after week... The excellent trending in Weekend 4 says it all... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr. Total: ₹ 171.17 cr. #India biz.," he wrote on Twitter.

Additionally, you may also check out the week and day-wise earnings of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the below tweets by Taran Adarsh.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, who has been winning fans on the internet with his relatable social media posts, recently, uploaded a carousel of adorable pictures with his pet dog Katori. Referring to the little ball of fur as his pillow, Kartik captioned the post "Sundaying with my pillow".

Fans were quick with compliments and praises. One Instagram user wrote, "God make me katori (heart emojis)".Another user wrote, "Two cuties in a frame".

On the work front, Kartik has a few interesting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is said to be a remake of Allu Arjun's hit movie Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill and Allu Aravind. Apart from Shehzada, Kartik will also be seen in Freddy opposite Alaya F and in Hansal Mehta's Captain India.