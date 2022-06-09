Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 20: Kartik Aaryan starrer mints Rs 161.35 crore

File Photo

Since its release on May 20, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the key roles, has dominated the box office, and despite new releases, the film continues to thrive.

The film’s India earnings have approximately reached Rs 161.35 crore. Confirming the same Taran Adarsh wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 begins its journey towards ₹ 175 cr... Is on the verge of crossing ₹ 20 cr in Week 3, which is fantastic... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.16 cr, Wed 2.11 cr. Total: ₹ 161.34 cr. #India biz.”

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 begins its journey towards ₹ 175 cr... Is on the verge of crossing ₹ 20 cr in Week 3, which is fantastic... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.16 cr, Wed 2.11 cr. Total: ₹ 161.34 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/819a0fClPp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2022

A report in BollywoodLife.com stated that Kartik's usual fee was Rs 15-20 crore per film and the actor has increased his fee to Rs 35-40 crore after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Reacting to the same news piece, Kartik Aaryan rubbished this rumour in his own witty style.

A report in BollywoodLife.com stated that Kartik's usual fee was Rs 15-20 crore per film and the actor has increased his fee to Rs 35-40 crore after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Reacting to the same news piece, Kartik Aaryan rubbished this rumour in his own witty style.

Taking to his own Twitter account on Monday, May 30, Kartik wrote, "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi (tears of joy emoji) Baseless" calling the report completely baseless. The actor is known for his amazing sense of humour on-screen and this time, the actor showed it in real life too.



Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 aims to give the audience another peek into the Bhool Bhulaiyaa world, the sequel is a fresh story with new characters with the exceptions of a few like Rajpal Yadav.