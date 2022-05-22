Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film set to earn Rs 33 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film has collected Rs 18 to Rs 19 crore on its 2nd day of release, as per early estimates.

After becoming the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022 collecting Rs 14.11 crore on its release date of May 20, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues its successful run at the box office. The Anees Bazmee directorial has witnessed a terrific growth in its collections on its second day of release and as per early estimates, it has collected approximately Rs 19 crore.

According to the BoxOfficeIndia.com report, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has surely crossed the Rs 17 crore mark on Saturday, May 21, and the collections can even rise up to Rs 19 crore. Many trade pundits in the film industry have agreed with this and are claiming that the horror comedy has collected Rs 18 - Rs 19 crore on the second day of its release taking the two-day total collections to Rs 33 crore.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his Twitter account on Saturday evening and wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Saturday - witnessing a TERRIFIC growth 30-40%. Day-2 collection is heading towards ₹ 17-19 cr range.. #KartikAaryan revived the industry- the love which he gets from youth and family audience is a testimony of his STARDOM !!"

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Saturday - witnessing a TERRIFIC growth 30-40%. Day-2 collection is heading towards ₹ 17-19 cr range.. #KartikAaryan revived the industry- the love which he gets from youth and family audience is a testimony of his STARDOM !! pic.twitter.com/mt7JKW62iT — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 21, 2022

With the huge successes of dubbed South Indian films like KGF Chapter 2 and RRR and Hindi films like Runway 34, Heropanti 2, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar not doing well at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been said to revive the Bollywood industry. It has also emerged as Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener at the box office.

With elements of Manjulika and Ami Je Tomar added from the cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja, the sequel has used the nostalgia factors to its benefit, and thus, the audience is keen to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on the big screen.