Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 18: Kartik Aaryan's film mints Rs 157.07 crore, check week-wise earnings

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2/File photo

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 18: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles has been ruling the box office since its release on May 20 and even in week 3, the film refuses to slow down despite new releases such as Samrat Prithviraj, Major among others.

Recently, the film entered the Rs 200 crore club worldwide and in India, the film breached the Rs 150 crore mark.

Now, numbers for the film's earnings on a crucial Monday of week 3 are out and it seems like the Kartik Aaryan starrer has managed to stay strong despite competition. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, and directed by Anees Bazmee, this wholesome entertainer minted Rs 2.25 crore on its third Monday, day 18. The film's total collection stands at Rs 157.07 crore.

READ: Kiara Advani’s luxurious car collection: From Audi A8L, Mercedes-Benz 530D to BMW X5

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted in a tweet, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is in no mood to slow down... Mass circuits are driving its biz... Absence of major films [till 24 June] should help it reach ₹ 175 cr mark... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 157.07 cr. #India biz."

Check out his tweet below:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is in no mood to slow down... Mass circuits are driving its biz... Absence of major films [till 24 June] should help it reach ₹ 175 cr mark... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 157.07 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zZ26EZxaH1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2022



Earlier, dishing out week-wise box office data of Bhool bhulaiyaa, Taran had tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 92.05 cr

Week 2: ₹ 49.70 cr

Total: ₹ 141.75 cr

#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 5

₹ 100 cr: Day 9

₹ 125 cr: Day 11

#India biz."

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 92.05 cr

Week 2: ₹ 49.70 cr

Total: ₹ 141.75 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 5

₹ 100 cr: Day 9

₹ 125 cr: Day 11#India biz. pic.twitter.com/FDvcj7K6eR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2022

For those curious to know how much the film earned day-wise each week, below is the data as shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 will emerge #KartikAaryan's HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in Weekend 2 [will surpass #SonuKeTituKiSweety lifetime biz]... SUPER-HIT... [Week 1] Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr, Wed 8.51 cr, Thu 7.27 cr. Total: ₹ 92.05 cr. #India biz."

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is SUPERB in Week 2... The trend on weekdays is second-best *this year*, after #TKF... Will hit ₹ 150 cr on [third] Sat/Sun... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr, Wed 4.45 cr, Thu 4.21 cr. Total: ₹ 141.75 cr. #India biz."

Check out his tweets below:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 will emerge #KartikAaryan's HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in Weekend 2 [will surpass #SonuKeTituKiSweety lifetime biz]... SUPER-HIT... [Week 1] Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr, Wed 8.51 cr, Thu 7.27 cr. Total: ₹ 92.05 cr. #India biz. May 27, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is SUPERB in Week 2... The trend on weekdays is second-best *this year*, after #TKF... Will hit ₹ 150 cr on [third] Sat/Sun... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr, Wed 4.45 cr, Thu 4.21 cr. Total: ₹ 141.75 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lfb90EfIN2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2022

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 aims to give the audience another peek into the Bhool Bhulaiyaa world, the sequel is a fresh story with new characters with the exceptions of a few like Rajpal Yadav.