Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 17: Kartik Aaryan starrer collects Rs 200 crore

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is on cloud 9 as his newest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, continues to command the box office despite many releases in its third week. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a true blockbuster of the year, grossing over Rs 200 crore globally.



Check out the actor's post here:

The movie crossed was expected to breach Rs 150 crore mark in its third weekend. Confirming the same, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is rock-steady... Will cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 3... The journey ahead - ₹ 175 cr - depends on how the multiple new releases affect its dream run... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr, Wed 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 137.54 cr. #India biz.”

A report in BollywoodLife.com stated that Kartik's usual fee was Rs 15-20 crore per film and the actor has increased his fee to Rs 35-40 crore after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Reacting to the same news piece, Kartik Aaryan rubbished this rumour in his own witty style.

Taking to his own Twitter account on Monday, May 30, Kartik wrote, "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi (tears of joy emoji) Baseless" calling the report completely baseless. The actor is known for his amazing sense of humour on-screen and this time, the actor showed it in real life too.



Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19

Apart from Kartik, Kiara, and Tabu, the film stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma who amp up the humour quotient of the film