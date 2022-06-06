Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 17: Kartik Aaryan's film breaches Rs 150 crore mark

Kartik Aaryan/File photo

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 17: Kartik Aaryan is on an all-time high as his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to rule the box office even in its third week, unaffected by multiple releases after it beat the likes of Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj with its opening collections.

Emerging to be a true entertainer of the year, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 finally breached the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office. Holding steady in the theatres despite new releases such as Vikram, Major and Samrat Prithviraj, this horror-comedy produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, and directed by Anees Bazmee, continues to score big as collected Rs 5.71 crore on day 17.

The film is now headed towards the Rs 175 crore mark and going by how the Kartik starrer is ruling the box office, it seems like it won't be a difficult feat to achieve.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed in a tweet, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to dazzle, unaffected by multiple releases week after week... Growth on [third] Sat and Sun remarkable... Mass circuits in full form... Heading towards ₹ 175 cr... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr. Total: ₹ 154.82 cr. #India biz."

Kartik was seen running all around the country on sleepless nights, promoting his film before the release and now, even after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year in Bollywood films, he has been on his toes, going around promoting his film and meeting his fans across the country.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be Kartik's biggest opener ever and the film also left behind films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Gangubai Kathiawadi, which were backed by big production houses, to give the highest opening collection of the year, catapulting his way into the A-league.

Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the superstar is set to impress his fans further with films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.