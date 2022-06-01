Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 12: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer collects Rs 133 crore

Credit: File photo

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, continues its successful run at the box office. The film has earned Rs 133 crore just in 12 days after its release date on May 20.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 5 crore on the second Tuesday taking the total collection to Rs 133 crore. The film, which is set to collect Rs 150 crore, is the second highest-grossing movie of Kartik'ss career.

On Monday, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore, taking it to a total net collection of more than 128 crores just in 11 days. After Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files, the film is only 3rd hit in the year 2022.

On Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that the horror-comedy, also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, has shown tremendous growth in its second weekend and has collected Rs 122.69 crore within ten days of its release till May 29.

He even mentioned that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has an outside chance of touching the Rs 175 crore mark at the box office, though it seems a bit unlikely considering three biggies are set to release this Friday - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, Kamal Haasan's Vikram, and Adivi Sesh's Major.

A report in BollywoodLife.com stated that Kartik's usual fee was Rs 15-20 crore per film and the actor has increased his fee to Rs 35-40 crore after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Reacting to the same news piece, Kartik Aaryan rubbished this rumour in his own witty style.

Taking to his own Twitter account on Monday, May 30, Kartik wrote, "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi (tears of joy emoji) Baseless" calling the report completely baseless. The actor is known for his amazing sense of humour on-screen and this time, the actor showed it in real life too.