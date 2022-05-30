Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 10: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film mints Rs 122 crore

Credit: File photo

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu continues to shine at the box office. The film Aaryan starrer has managed to run successfully in theatres, it has now earned more than Rs 122 crore at the box office.

According to the website sacnilk.com, Kartik Aaryan starrer earned Rs 13 crores on its second Sunday taking it to a little under Rs 123 crore (estimated). People are loving the film for its humour, direction, performances, plot, and title track. According to the latest media reports, Kartik Aaryan has decided to hike the fess after the film’s success.

The Anees Bazmee directorial has become Kartik's second film to hit a century at the box office after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the 2018 comedy film that starred Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh in the lead roles along with Dhamaka star. It had collected approximately Rs 152 crore at the box office and thus, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 might turn out to Kartik's biggest box office success.

Earlier on Saturday, May 28, Taran Adarsh had tweeted the film's box office figures till Friday and had written, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 marches ahead gloriously, unaffected by the new opponents... Expect bigger numbers over the weekend... Will hit Rs 100 cr today [second Sat]... #KartikAaryan's second film to hit century, after #SKTKS... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr. Total: ₹ 98.57 cr. #India biz."

Apart from Kartik, Kiara, and Tabu, the film stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma who amp up the humour quotient of the film