Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Aneez Bazmee reveals why Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are not part of film

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which features Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Kartik Aaryan is all set to hit the theatres on May 20. However, people want to know why Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are not in the film.

Therefore, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee revealed why the film did not feature Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. For the unversed, Vidya and Akshay were the part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) which was a super hit film. While speaking to Free Press Journal, the filmmaker stated, “A few years ago, Murad Khetani and I heard a story, and we continued to work on the script and one fine day, we thought it would be good if we call it Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. We didn’t remodel the story just to take the Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s legacy ahead. We rethought that if this character should be called Manjulika and not Rinku, then why not? People will definitely see a few flashes from the first part, but it won’t look like a similar film. It is not a remake. It’s a new film.”

He further mentioned, “Both Akshay and Vidya had done phenomenal work in the first part. I wish I could have got them on board, but the script didn’t allow me to do so. Both the characters are larger than life and iconic. I didn’t want to waste them. I am sure when people will watch the film, they will support my decision.”

For the uninitiated, the Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007 which featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja as the three main leads. The 2007 film was itself a remake of the 1993 blockbuster Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu starring Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Shobana.