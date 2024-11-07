In the first week, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have crossed the Rs 200-crore mark, but Ajay Devgn's film races ahead of Kartik Aaryan.

It's been a week since Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were released, and they made sure to make it a prosperous Diwali. In fact, ever since the Coronavirus pandemic, this has been the most profitable Diwali. In seven days, both films were raking truckload money. The industry tracker portal, Sacnilk has put out the numbers of Day 7 for both films, and Singham Again is leading the race and it has already crossed the Rs 250 crore mark.

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again earned Rs 8.75 crores on Thursday in India. The first week's domestic collection of Singham Again stands at 173 crores, and with a Day 6 worldwide collection of Rs 247 crores, the Week 1 worldwide collection stands at Rs 255 crores.

Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned Rs 9.50 crores on Thursday in India. The first week's domestic collection of Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 stands at Rs 158 crores. With the overseas collection of six days, Week 1, the worldwide collection stands at Rs 236 crores worldwide. With the overseas collection of Thursday, we can expect Rs 260 crore from Singham Again in week one, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will cross the Rs 240 crore mark worldwide.

Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa vs Singham Again clash

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Vidya expressed that we should come together and celebrate Diwali with a bang. The actress said "I believe ki agar hum teeno bahar khade ho toh suraj mein itni roshni hai, ki hum teeno ko woh apni roshni mein bhigo de (If the three of us are standing outside, the sun has so much light that it can immerse all three of us in it). Similarly, I think there's enough scope for both films to do well, to be watched and loved by everyone. So let's just embrace that and celebrate Diwali with a bang." Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty and Bhool Bhualaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee.