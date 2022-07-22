Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan says producers think 'main 25 din mein paise double kar deta hoon'

Credit: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who started his career with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, is one of the most successful actors in the country. He has won millions of hearts with his performance in various films.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said that producers tell him that he doubles their money in 25 days, after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success. He stated, “Mere producers ne mujhe bola tha abhi, ki 'Tu aesa actor hai jo 25 din mein paise double kar deta hain humare' (My producers told me recently, 'You're such an actor who doubles our money in 25 days'). He said it in a very funny way. My producers are really happy with the kind of subjects that I'm choosing and the kind of return they get. I'm really happy about that. After all, this is a business. We do bring in the creative aspect. But eventually, you have to earn money also and that becomes very important for the final result.”

He also said that no one expected this kind of business from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he appreciated the whole team and said, “Somebody told me this thing and I want to share in a positive way...that after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 several people said that they didn't miss Bhool Bhulaiyaa. And it's a proud feeling for both the films.”

After the magnum success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar gifted Kartik a swanky McLaren GT. The posh Orange McLaren is the first of its kind car to be delivered in India much like Kartik's one-of-its-kind delivery of the blockbuster of the Year.

Kartik looked super casually cool with his swanky new orange sports car, wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans with black shoes. He shared on his social media, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi...Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India’s 1st McLaren Gt...Agla gift Private jet sir. #Gratitude." On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon