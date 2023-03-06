Bholaa trailer launch: Tabu talks about doing action scenes, says 'I entered this film with my eyes closed'

Tabu in Bholaa/File photo

Ajay Devgn never fails to impress his fans with his movies, whether it is his direction skills or acting skills, and in his upcoming movie Bholaa, he has taken the responsibility for both and thus, the outcome is the fierce and intriguing trailer. The film also stars one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood, Tabu and she looks strong and ferocious in the trailer which was launched in Mumbai on Monday, March 6. At the trailer launch event, the actress revealed that she decided to do the film with her eyes closed.

Talking about her bond with Ajay Devgn, Tabu revealed how much she trusts him as she said, “He just has to call me and say I want you to do this movie and I’ll just do it without even asking what it is."

Moreover, when the actress was asked about the actions scenes she has done in the film, she replied, "I entered this film with my eyes closed, I knew there will be a lot of action, he actually makes everything very easy but vahan jaake bhi jo karna pada (We had to something on the shoot too). But the fact that he made everything so easy, I mean he can do action even while he is asleep. So I knew I could surrender myself completely to him and he would send me home scratch free".

This is not the first time Ajay Devgan and Tabu will be seen together on the big screen, they were most recently seen together in Drishyam 2, which garnered an immense amount of appreciation and turned out to e be a blockbuster. However, in that film, both of them were against each other but in Bholaa, they are seen working together to defeat a gang of criminals.



Bholaa releases in cinemas on March 30 and will also be available in the IMAX 3D version.

READ | Bholaa trailer: Ajay Devgn unleashes his 'mass maharaja' avatar in high-flying Kaithi remake, Tabu is scene-stealer