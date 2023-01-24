Bholaa teaser: Ajay Devgn breaks bones, flies off motorcycle, and wields trishul in action-packed Kaithi remake. Watch

Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Bholaa teaser

The makers of Bholaa, the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer, shared the second teaser of the film, which gave a much detailed and in-depth look at the film. Bholaa is the official Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead role. Ajay plays the titular role in the remake. The teaser has been appreciated by fans, praising its high-flying action.

The teaser opens with Ajay Devgn’s voice saying, “The father who couldn’t gift a doll in ten years now wants to gift the world.” We see shots of Varanasi and naga sadhus, setting Bholaa firmly in Uttar Pradesh’s heartland before we see Ajay Devgn’s truck driver on screen for the first time. Action builds up as the film’s pivotal chase sequence is shown with cops and gansters facing off, and Bholaa at the wheel of his truck. He fights off goons with a trishul on top of a moving car, breaks some bones with a single punch, and even wields the trident to good use.

Tabu is introduced as a senior cop, who says that cops are human too behind the uniform. But she seems to be in peril. There is a shot of Deepak Dobriyal as the menacing villain as well. Apart from starring in the film, Ajay has directed it as well.

Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote, “Have watched Kaithi but I think I shouldn't miss the theatre experience of it. It would be another level experience to watch it in theatre.” Another praised Ajay and said, “Ajay Devgn direction is next level.” Many fans labelled the film ‘the next blockbuster’.

Bholaa stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role of a prisoner who finds himself in the crosshairs of a criminal gang and cops and must protect the latter in a bid to meet his estranged daughter. The film also features Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan in special appearances. The film’s plot is reportedly different from the Tamil original Kaithi.

Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Karthi in the lead role, along with Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena in pivotal roles. The film sets up Lokesh’s Loki Cinematic Universe, which also includes the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. A Kaithi sequel is currently under development.

Bholaa began filming last year in Hyderabad, Madh Island, Kharghar, Mumbai and Varanasi. Filming wrapped up late last year and the film is now scheduled to be released in theatres on March 30, 2023.