Bholaa OTT release: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer action thriller

Directed by and headlined by Ajay Devgn in the titular role, Bholaa was released in the theatres on March 30 and turned out to be a money-spinner as it collected Rs 123 crore gross at the box office worldwide, out of which Rs 90 crore came from the domestic net collection, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

Now, after more than a month of its theatrical release, the Ajay Devgn film is streaming on Prime Video. The action thriller, which also features Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles, can be rented out on the OTT platform for a sum of Rs 399 for early access before it is made available for all subscribers free of cost.

It is the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's actioner Pathaan, which earned more than Rs 1000 crore globally, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, that grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide, and Salman Khan's action-comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which collected Rs 182 crore worldwide.









Bholaa is the official remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit film Kaithi, which starred Karthi and was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director followed it up with Kamal Haasan-starrer blockbuster Vikram last year, taking forward the story and officially beginning the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

The action thriller is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial. The superstar made his directorial debut with the 2008 romantic drama U Me Aur Hum, where he starred with his actress wife Kajol. After eight years, he returned with his next directorial venture, Shivaay, an action-thriller in 2016.

Devgn again took a gap of six years and helmed the aerial-investigative drama Runway 34 in 2022, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, and is now back within a year with his latest release, Bholaa. The actor has cast himself in all of his four directorials.



