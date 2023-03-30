Bholaa: KRK calls Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhojpuri comedy film', says actor should apologise for 'torture of 2.5 hours'

KRK-Bholaa/File photos

Headlined by Ajay Devgn in the titular role, the action thriller Bholaa has hit theatres worldwide on Thursday, March 30, on the occasion of Ram Navami. The film, which also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, and Gajraj Rao, has been directed by the superstar and also produced by him under his banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms.

On Wednesday, the self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan tweeted that he won't review Bholaa because the superstar has himself asked him not to do so. However, on Thursday morning, KRK wrote, "Many people are saying that I took money from Ajay Devgan for not reviewing his film #Bholaa. This allegation is unacceptable, so I will review it", and shared his review of the film.

The Deshdrohi actor called the Ajay Devgn-starrer a 'Bhojpuri comedy film', adding that it should have been named The Truck In UP. His tweet read, "I salute @ajaydevgn for making a brilliant Bhojpuri comedy film #Bholaa. The name of the film should be #TheTruckInUP instead of #Bholaa. Ajay has done a crime of wasting ₹200Cr, So he must apologise officially. I give 0* to this nonsense and torture of 2.5 hours. #AaaThoo!".

In another tweet, KRK claimed that the action thriller would have been banned all over the nation if it starred any of the Khans as its hero since Ajay Devgn has mocked the Hindu religion in the film. In Hindi, he tweeted, "The way Ajay Devgan has made fun of Hinduism in the film Bholaa if the hero of the film had been a Khan, the film would have been banned All Over India!".

For the unversed, Bholaa is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi, which starred Karthi and was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The filmmaker followed it up with Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram last year, which took forward the story from Kaithi beginning the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe.



