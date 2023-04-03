Bholaa box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn's latest film fails to beat Drishyam 2 weekend, earns Rs 44 crore

Bholaa

Bholaa box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn-starrer action thriller Bholaa earned well on its extended weekend, but the actor failed to beat his own record. Till Sunday, Bholaa has collected Rs 44.28 crores from India. The film had a festive release on Ram Navami, yet it failed to cross Rs 50-crore mark in four days. The month of Ramzan, when a significant chunk of moviegoers avoid going to the cinema, and IPL has affected the collection.

When it comes to comparison, Bholaa didn't surpass or come close to Drishyam 2. Ajay's last film collected Rs 65.14 crores on its first weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updated collection of Bholaa and also stated the film will have to sustain its momentum during the weekdays for a decent first week.

He tweeted, "#Bholaa puts up a healthy score in its *extended* 4-day weekend… The spike on Sat and Sun added strength to its overall total… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.20 cr, Sun 13.48 cr. Total: ₹ 44.28 cr. #India biz. #Bholaa needs to maintain the momentum over weekdays… In fact, it’s the performance on weekdays that will determine where it’s headed. The #Ramadan period as well as #IPL2023 have impacted its biz, to an extent… However, the holidays ahead - Tue [#MahavirJayanti] and Fri [#GoodFriday] - may prove advantageous."

Here's the post

Bholaa was released in cinemas on Thursday, March 30 and it collected Rs 11.20 crores on its first day. The film saw a major drop on a working Friday and collected only Rs 7.40 crores only. On Saturday, Bholaa passed the crucial test and showed a great jump in the collection by earning Rs 12.20 crores. Bholaa can enjoy a free run until Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release in Eid. Bholaa is the official remake of Lokesh Kanagraj's Kaithi.