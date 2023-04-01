Bholaa box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer Kaithi remake sees major drop, earns Rs 7.40 crore

Bholaa/File photo

Directed and headlined by Ajay Devgn in the titular role, the action thriller Bholaa was released in the theatres on Thursday, March 31 on the occasion of Ram Navami. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi, which starred Karthi and was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The Ajay Devgn film, which also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles, took a decent opening at the box office earning Rs 11.20 crore on its first day, but it has seen a major drop in its second-day collections and has managed to collect only Rs 7.40 crore on Friday, taking its two-day net domestic collection to Rs 18.60 crore.

"#Bholaa slips on Day 2. The decline was on the cards, since Thu was #RamNavmi holiday, while Fri was a working day. Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 18.60 cr. #India biz. #Bholaa needs to cover lost ground on Sat and Sun… Biz on Sat should witness an upturn, with bigger circuits giving the film that extra push. The holy month of #Ramadan (a big chunk of movie-going audience stays away from cinemas) and commencement of #IPL2023 have made a dent in its biz, but if the film sustains, after the weekend, the holiday period ahead (summer vacations) can prove advantageous", tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#Bholaa slips on Day 2… The decline was on the cards, since Thu was #RamNavmi holiday, while Fri was a working day… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 18.60 cr. #India biz.#Bholaa needs to cover lost ground on Sat and Sun… Biz on Sat should witness an upturn, with bigger… pic.twitter.com/8i9yR2fbQc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2023

The latest release is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial. The superstar made his directorial debut with the 2008 romantic drama U Me Aur Hum in which he starred with his actress wife Kajol. He then returned after eight years with his next directorial venture Shivaay, an action-thriller in 2016. He again took a gap of six years and helmed the aerial-investigative drama Runway 34 in 2022 and is now back within a year with his latest release, Bholaa.



READ | Bholaa: KRK calls Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhojpuri comedy film', says actor should apologise for 'torture of 2.5 hours'