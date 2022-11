File photo

Bholaa, directed by Ajay Devgn, now has a motion poster out. The actor posted the movie poster on his social media accounts on Monday. It starts with the text "Kaun Hai Voh?" A man is then seen applying ash on his forehead after that. A trident and the title of the movie are then displayed.

Check it out here:

Sharing the motion poster, Ajay Devgn wrote, “KAUN HAI WOH? An unstoppable force is coming!". He also shared that the teaser of the film will be released on Tuesday, November 22.